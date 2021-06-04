OREO Achieves Market Capitalization of $105,689.19 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One OREO coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OREO has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. OREO has a market cap of $105,689.19 and approximately $30,524.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,571.36 or 1.00204780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042043 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.49 or 0.01102803 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.46 or 0.00521305 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00382753 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00083478 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004070 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

OREO (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

