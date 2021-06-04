Orient Walt (HTDF) One Day Volume Hits $555,652.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $555,652.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00068275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00302459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00246013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.78 or 0.01136181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,994.39 or 0.99653927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

