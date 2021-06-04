Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002614 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $306.13 million and $76.97 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00079398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.01011664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.14 or 0.10056860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00052505 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,609,076 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

