OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $114.33 million and approximately $951,566.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.47 or 0.01024746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.23 or 0.10254208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00052821 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

TRAC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,579,372 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

