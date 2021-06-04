Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.61

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.61 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 308,840 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £29.68 million and a PE ratio of -22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.61.

Get Orosur Mining alerts:

In other news, insider Brad George bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,226.03).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.