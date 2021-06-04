Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DNNGY. Barclays started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 38,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,109. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.13.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

