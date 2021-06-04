Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OSK. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.79.

Shares of OSK traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 67,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,606. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.61. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.68 and a 52 week high of C$4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -103.33.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$151,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,232,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,740,972.20. Also, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 130,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.08, for a total transaction of C$402,471.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,989.04. Insiders sold a total of 254,134 shares of company stock worth $782,140 in the last ninety days.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

