Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Up 6.5%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) was up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 12,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,593,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OUST shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $2,461,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

