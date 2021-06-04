Ownership Capital B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 5.2% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 0.14% of PayPal worth $400,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $257.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $302.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

