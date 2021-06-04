Ownership Capital B.V. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,107 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 9.0% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 0.20% of Mastercard worth $690,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 42,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 305,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $361.82 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.75. The stock has a market cap of $358.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

