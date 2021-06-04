Ownership Capital B.V. Raises Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,995,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 522,906 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 3.0% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 0.42% of Boston Scientific worth $231,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,837,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,355 shares of company stock worth $9,240,952. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 413.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.