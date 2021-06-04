Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.95

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.09.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

