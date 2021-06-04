Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Cindy Verity Sells 71,489 Shares

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,008.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PMBC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.79. 11,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,733. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a market cap of $196.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,444,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 331,991 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

