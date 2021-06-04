Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $146.08 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

