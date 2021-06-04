PAID Network (PAID) One Day Volume Hits $2.59 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $57.48 million and $2.59 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAID Network has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00068275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00302459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00246013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.78 or 0.01136181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,994.39 or 0.99653927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

