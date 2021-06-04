Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,821 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Palo Alto Networks worth $47,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,860 shares of company stock worth $12,894,825. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $351.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

