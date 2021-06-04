PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.43 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.31 or 0.00052141 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and $303.58 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00078739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.01002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.39 or 0.09838190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00094226 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 177,370,887 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

