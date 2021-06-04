Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Papa John’s International worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $94.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.