Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

NYSE:PH opened at $309.25 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $170.30 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.20.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

