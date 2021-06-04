Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.69. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$9.48, with a volume of 119,499 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price (up from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of C$787.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -472.22%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

