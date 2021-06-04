Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.41. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 17,014 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,887 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.33% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

