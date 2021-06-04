PAX Gold Price Hits $1,906.04 on Major Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. PAX Gold has a market cap of $114.67 million and approximately $23.28 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for about $1,906.04 or 0.05145434 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00078739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.01002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.39 or 0.09838190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00052141 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.