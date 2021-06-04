PAYCENT (PYN) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $209,401.53 and $416.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 80.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

