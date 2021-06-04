Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares during the period. Paylocity accounts for approximately 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.98% of Paylocity worth $95,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $65,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 729,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,785,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of PCTY traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.82. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.