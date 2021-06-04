PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68,682 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $87,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $188,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $257.79 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

