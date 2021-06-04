PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 40.8% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 39,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,649,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,509,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.75 on Friday, reaching $262.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

