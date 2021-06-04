PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 611 ($7.98). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 604 ($7.89), with a volume of 135,633 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £414.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,764.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

