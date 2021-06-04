PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.08 Million

Brokerages expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to announce $468.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $509.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $175.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 167.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,298 shares of company stock valued at $604,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PDC Energy by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 69,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

