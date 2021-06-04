Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,790 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. AMN Healthcare Services makes up about 1.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,321,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after acquiring an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $19,710,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $6,918,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,098 shares of company stock worth $4,116,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $94.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

