Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises about 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of MSOS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. 1,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,579. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.