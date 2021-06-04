Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,255 shares during the quarter. Heron Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,628,000 after buying an additional 122,187 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 139,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. 10,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,695. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560 over the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

