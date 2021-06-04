Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.09. 36,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

