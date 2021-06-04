Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Dillard’s makes up 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dillard’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.67. 1,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

