Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 112,226 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. SunOpta comprises approximately 1.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SunOpta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STKL. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $8,670,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,580.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 431,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 405,853 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth about $5,717,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $3,013,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,568.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 273,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 256,812 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

STKL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,602. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $121,290.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,962.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Huckins sold 25,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $323,553.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 483,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,504 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,128 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.