Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 28,978 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,978 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for 1.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. 2,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.20. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -258.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

