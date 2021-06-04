Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,598 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Albemarle by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.22. 6,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,149. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $2,498,628. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

