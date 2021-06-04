Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Spirit Airlines accounts for 1.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,823,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SAVE. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,574. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

