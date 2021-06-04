Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Raised to $170.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Macquarie from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.06% from the stock’s previous close.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.71.

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.01. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,444. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.70. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $89.32 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

