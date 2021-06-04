Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PEGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of PEGRY remained flat at $$30.90 during midday trading on Friday. 276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

