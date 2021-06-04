Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

