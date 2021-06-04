Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Pentair worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $787,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

