PEPS Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $141.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $167,384.00 and $141.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00021830 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00192368 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,208,780 coins and its circulating supply is 44,968,611 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.