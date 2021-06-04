PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PEP stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $148.02. The company had a trading volume of 144,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,509. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.92. The company has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

