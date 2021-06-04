Performance Shipping (PSHG) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) is one of 55 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Performance Shipping to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Performance Shipping Competitors -8.17% -2.30% 0.71%

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping’s rivals have a beta of -4.40, indicating that their average share price is 540% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 53.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Performance Shipping and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Performance Shipping Competitors 426 1423 1556 52 2.36

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.13%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 1.06%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million $5.19 million 5.01 Performance Shipping Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -32.57

Performance Shipping’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Performance Shipping rivals beat Performance Shipping on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

