Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 143.31% from the company’s current price.

Performant Financial stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.08 million, a PE ratio of -41.10 and a beta of -0.73.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $2,363,819.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,503,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,633,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.