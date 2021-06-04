Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.12. Performant Financial shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 377,357 shares.

The company has a market cap of $227.08 million, a PE ratio of -41.10 and a beta of -0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,503,486 shares in the company, valued at $29,633,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Performant Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 139,982 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

