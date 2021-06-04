Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Up 5.5%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.85. 13,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,235,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $575.82 million, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $15,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

