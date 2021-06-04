Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Up 5.5%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.85. 13,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,235,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.
A number of research firms recently commented on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.
The company has a market capitalization of $575.82 million, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $15,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
