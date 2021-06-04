Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Shares Down 11.1%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) traded down 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 5,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 5,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Permanent TSB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

