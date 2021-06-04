Perpetual Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.07 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $221.38 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $10.16 or 0.00026989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00078823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.62 or 0.01024656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.81 or 0.10240222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053534 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi . Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

