Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.15

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and traded as low as $36.85. Pershing Square shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 19,637 shares traded.

About Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company structured as a closed end fund which makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies. Pershing Square Holdings Ltd is based in Amsterdam.

